Traffic towards Muscat was temporarily diverted while emergency crews cleared the scene
Muscat: A vehicle travelling through a tunnel in Oman appeared to narrowly escape a serious collision after a truck overturned across the carriageway, sending a shower of sparks along the road as it slid on its side.
Footage of the serious accident shows the truck entering the tunnel before overturning onto its left side near a bend in the road. Its body appears to scrape along the surface, producing a trail of bright.
An SUV travelling ahead of the truck in the right-hand lane narrowly avoided being struck, managing to continue forward just as the lorry overturned and slid across the carriageway behind it.
The circumstances that caused the driver to lose control have not been established. Although the footage appears to show the truck becoming unstable as it negotiates a slight curve inside the tunnel, there has been no official confirmation that excessive speed caused or contributed to the crash.
The accident occurred inside the second tunnel in Wadi Al Aq on Sultan Turki bin Said Road, according to the Royal Oman Police.
Traffic travelling from North Al Sharqiyah Governorate towards Muscat was temporarily diverted to the old road after the crash while emergency teams worked inside the tunnel.
Police said the diversion was introduced as a precaution to keep traffic moving and protect road users while the scene was cleared.
Images from the scene show the truck lying on its side across the left portion of the carriageway, with debris and sparks visible close to the overturned vehicle.
The footage highlights how quickly the incident unfolded, with another vehicle already inside the tunnel and only a short distance from the truck when it overturned.
No official details have yet been released on injuries, the condition of the truck driver or whether any occupants of other vehicles were hurt.
The Royal Oman Police has also not announced the cause of the accident or whether mechanical failure, road conditions, speed or another factor was involved.
Emergency crews subsequently worked to clear the tunnel and restore normal traffic movement, while motorists travelling towards Muscat were directed to the alternative route.