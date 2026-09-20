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Venus to shine at peak brightness over Oman skies on September 22

Planet will be easily visible to naked eye after sunset, even under city lights

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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At an apparent magnitude of around minus 4.8, Venus will be the brightest planet in the night sky and the third brightest celestial object visible from Earth after the Sun and Moon.
At an apparent magnitude of around minus 4.8, Venus will be the brightest planet in the night sky and the third brightest celestial object visible from Earth after the Sun and Moon.
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Dubai: Venus will put on a spectacular display over Oman on Tuesday evening, September 22, when it reaches peak brightness during its current appearance in the evening sky, shining brightly enough to be easily seen with the naked eye.

At an apparent magnitude of around minus 4.8, Venus will be the brightest planet in the night sky and the third brightest celestial object visible from Earth after the Sun and Moon, according to local media reports.

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Wisal bint Salem Al Hinai, Head of the Community Outreach Committee at the Omani Society for Astronomy and Space, said Venus should be clearly visible even from areas affected by light pollution.

Its exceptional brilliance is caused by a combination of its relative proximity to Earth and its dense atmosphere, which strongly reflects sunlight, she said.

Venus reached its greatest eastern elongation in August, when it appeared at its maximum angular distance east of the Sun. However, its greatest apparent brightness occurs under different conditions.

Because Venus orbits between Earth and the Sun, it displays phases similar to those of the Moon. Its brightness peaks when it is relatively close to Earth, making its apparent size larger while enough of its sunlit surface remains visible.

Through a telescope, Venus will currently appear as a thin crescent rather than a fully illuminated disc.

The planet will remain visible after sunset over the coming weeks but will gradually move closer to the Sun from Earth's perspective and appear lower above the western horizon, shortening the viewing window.

Venus is expected to reach inferior conjunction on October 24, when it will pass almost between Earth and the Sun and become difficult to see because of the Sun's glare. It will later reappear as a “Morning Star” before sunrise.

Al Hinai advised stargazers to choose locations with an unobstructed western horizon. No special equipment is needed, although a telescope can reveal Venus's distinctive crescent phase.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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