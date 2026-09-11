5 planets visible in UAE skies this September: How to spot each one

Tonight brings the Harvest Moon, the full moon that falls closest to the equinox. It rises in the east around sunset and stays up all night, and Saturn shines not far away from it in the same part of the sky. Around this same date, Mercury also makes its closest pass by the star Spica, the two sitting very close together, almost touching, low in the west-southwest at dusk. Bright Venus, higher up in the fading twilight, is the easiest way to get your bearings before you hunt for fainter Mercury nearer the horizon. Sunset in Dubai these evenings falls around 6:15pm, so give it 30 to 45 minutes.