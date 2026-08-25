Celestial event will last about 20 minutes but may be difficult to see at dawn
Dubai: Oman will witness a penumbral lunar eclipse lasting about 20 minutes on Friday, August 28, though the celestial event is expected to be difficult to observe with the naked eye.
The Astronomical Affairs Department at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs said the eclipse will be visible in the Sultanate from 5:23am until 5:43am, when the Moon sets.
However, observers may struggle to notice any change in the Moon’s appearance because a penumbral eclipse causes only subtle dimming. Visibility will be further reduced by the onset of dawn and the Moon’s position close to the horizon.
A partial lunar eclipse will occur globally on the same day, with different phases visible across parts of Europe, western Asia, Africa, North and South America, Antarctica and the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans.
The department said the partial phase will not be visible from Oman, where observers will see only the final penumbral phase before moonset.