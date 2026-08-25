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Oman to witness brief penumbral lunar eclipse on August 28

Celestial event will last about 20 minutes but may be difficult to see at dawn

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Oman to witness brief penumbral lunar eclipse on August 28
Arabian Stories

Dubai: Oman will witness a penumbral lunar eclipse lasting about 20 minutes on Friday, August 28, though the celestial event is expected to be difficult to observe with the naked eye.

The Astronomical Affairs Department at the Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs said the eclipse will be visible in the Sultanate from 5:23am until 5:43am, when the Moon sets.

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However, observers may struggle to notice any change in the Moon’s appearance because a penumbral eclipse causes only subtle dimming. Visibility will be further reduced by the onset of dawn and the Moon’s position close to the horizon.

A partial lunar eclipse will occur globally on the same day, with different phases visible across parts of Europe, western Asia, Africa, North and South America, Antarctica and the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian oceans.

The department said the partial phase will not be visible from Oman, where observers will see only the final penumbral phase before moonset.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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