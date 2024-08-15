Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) has arrested an Arab national for the murder of three family members in Muscat Governorate.

According to an ROP statement: "The Muscat Governorate Police Command apprehended an Arab national for the murder of three family members."

Legal procedures are being completed against the suspect, the police said without disclosing the details.

In a separate case, a citizen has been detained in North Al Batinah for the murder of another individual.