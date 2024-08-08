Muscat: The South Al Batinah Governorate Police Command, backed by special forces, has arrested a group of people of Asian nationalities following the circulation of a video on social media showing their involvement in a mass brawl in Oman.

The incident, which caused widespread public disturbance, took place in a market in the Wilayat of Saham.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) shared a screenshot from the video on its social media handle, capturing the brawl.

In an official statement, the ROP confirmed that legal proceedings are being completed against the individuals.