Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have arrested six people for violating traffic rules and regulations on a public road in Oman.

The police have shared video clips on social media detailing the incident. The footage showed motorists parading in vehicles, posing risks to other road users. They were subsequently charged with drifting and other traffic violations.

"The North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command arrested six citizens for violating traffic rules and regulations, parading in vehicles, and engaging in behavior that offends modesty and public morals," said the ROP in a statement.

"The legal procedures are being completed against them," the ROP added.

On July 28, the South Al Sharqiyah Governorate Police arrested a group of individuals for disrupting traffic, reckless driving, and public indecency in the Wilayat of Al Kamil and Al Wafi. The group posted videos of their actions on social media.