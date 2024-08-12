Dubai: Expatriates engaged in Omanised professions are set to be deported and barred from re-entering Oman, according to a new Omani law.

The Ministry of Labour has introduced Ministerial a resolution, which outlines procedures for reconciliation and the dismissal of lawsuits concerning Labour Law violations.

The measure targets expatriate workers in jobs that have been Omanised, mandating their removal unless replaced by an Omani national.

Those who abandon their jobs or enter Oman illegally will also face deportation.

The resolution, outlined in Article 3, imposes a 1,000-riyal fine for violations, which can be doubled per Article 143 of the Labour Law.

Expats seeking reconciliation must pay this fine within 15 days, or their reconciliation agreement will be cancelled.