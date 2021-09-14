A view of the Muscat city. With Omanisation not reaching the desired levels in the private sector, the Ministry of Labour has initiated several measures to ensure stricter adherence from private firms. Image Credit: Supplied

Muscat: Expatriates in Oman holding certain categories of visas are finding it difficult to renew them as the designations on the visas are reserved for Omanis. Some companies, who have assured the authorities that they will increase the number of Omanis employed with them rate have been able to resolve the situation for now.

Vishal Datta, Sales and Marketing and long-standing staff of a reputed organisation in the capital said he is yet to complete the renewal process and is on an extended special permit. His visa category - commercial promoter - is now reserved only for Omanis.

Many expatriates who have that as their designation in the resident card are facing difficulties when it comes to renewal. “Often companies opt for this position for resident card purposes as the fee is comparatively low for this post than for those that mention the jobs we actually do. I hope my company addresses this issue, which will help a lot many like me.

"My son and wife who are on my dependent visas are also in a dilemma as their visa is up for renewal in few weeks’ time. With the Indian schools having made the submission of resident cards of students mandatory, this has become even more important,” he said.