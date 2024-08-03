Muscat: Oman Airports has implemented new passenger boarding system (PBS) rules at Muscat International Airport, effective August 4.
Passengers must now be at electronic boarding gates at least 40 minutes before departure. Gate access will be restricted after this time. Check-in closing time remains unchanged at 60 minutes before flight departure.
Starting August 4th, the area where you show your boarding pass before passport control will have new operating hours. This change will speed up the passport and security checks.
Oman Air highlighted the importance of arriving at the boarding gates on time to ensure a smooth travel experience. The airline stated:
"Dear valued guests, starting August 4th, due to updates in the Passenger Boarding System (PBS) at Muscat International Airport, please report to the electronic boarding gates at least 40 minutes before your flight's departure. Access to the gates will be restricted after this time. Check-in procedures will remain unchanged, closing 60 minutes before departure. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."