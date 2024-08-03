Starting August 4th, the area where you show your boarding pass before passport control will have new operating hours. This change will speed up the passport and security checks.

"Dear valued guests, starting August 4th, due to updates in the Passenger Boarding System (PBS) at Muscat International Airport, please report to the electronic boarding gates at least 40 minutes before your flight's departure. Access to the gates will be restricted after this time. Check-in procedures will remain unchanged, closing 60 minutes before departure. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation."