Teacher dies as building collapses in Oman floods, death toll rises to 10

A total of 533 people have been sheltered since the onset of the weather conditions
Dubai: A Sudanese teacher has died after a building collapsed in Wadi Al Ain in Oman’s Wilayat of Ibri following flooding caused by overflowing wadis, as the death toll from the recent weather depression in the country rose to 10.
Authorities said police aviation transported the body after rescue teams recovered the victim from the site, where floodwaters had entered the area following heavy rainfall.
The fatality follows the death of a child who was swept away by fast-flowing water in a wadi in the Wilayat of Izki in Al Dakhiliyah governorate. The Search and Rescue Department said emergency teams were deployed after the child was carried away by water currents, with the body later recovered.
Authorities said response efforts are under way as the country continues to deal with the impact of the weather system. The National Emergency Management Committee said coordinated operations are continuing across affected governorates to safeguard citizens and residents and ensure the continuity of essential services.
A total of 533 people have been sheltered since the onset of the weather conditions, with nine shelters currently housing 253 individuals, while rescue teams continue evacuation and emergency response operations.