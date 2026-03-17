Qatar calls on Muslims to sight Shawwal crescent on Wednesday

The sighting will determine the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr
The Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) has urged Muslims in Qatar to sight the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
In a statement, the committee requested that anyone who sees the crescent report to the Awqaf Ministry premises in the Al Dafna (Towers) area. The committee will convene immediately after Maghreb prayer to verify the sightings and determine the start of Eid Al Fitr.
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Meanwhile, the Saudi Supreme Court has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the Shawwal crescent on Wednesday evening, March 18. According to the Umm Al Qura calendar, Wednesday corresponds to the 29th of Ramadan 1447 AH.
The Main Committee for Moon Sighting in Oman will meet on Thursday evening to observe the crescent moon marking the start of Shawwal for 1447 AH. Citizens and residents are asked to look out for the crescent and report sightings to the relevant committees.
The sighting will determine the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid Al Fitr.