Viral footage shows tourists sitting on turtle and handling hatchlings at Ras Al Hadd
Dubai: A Ukrainian tourist is facing legal action after a video showing him disturbing sea turtles at Ras Al Hadd in Oman's South Al Sharqiyah circulated on social media, the Environment Authority said.
The Environment Authority said it had closely followed footage circulating online showing the tourist disturbing sea turtles in the Ras Al Hadd , describing the behaviour as a violation of Omani laws and regulations protecting wildlife.
The authority said the behaviour violated Oman’s laws and regulations protecting wildlife and confirmed that the necessary legal procedures had been taken against the person concerned.
It stressed that it would not tolerate any practices that could harm wildlife or threaten their natural habitats.
The incident has also prompted a reminder to visitors about the importance of following the rules at Oman’s turtle nesting sites, particularly during the annual nesting season.
The authority urged citizens, residents and tourists to comply with the regulations and instructions governing visits to turtle nesting sites and to avoid touching, approaching or disturbing the turtles.
Visitors were also urged to observe the turtles from a safe distance and follow the instructions of officials and site guides to minimise disturbance to the animals.
The authority called on the public to report any violations or practices that could harm wildlife, stressing that protecting biodiversity is a shared responsibility requiring awareness and commitment from everyone..
The authority said responsible behaviour by visitors is essential to protecting the turtles and ensuring the sustainability of their natural habitats.