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Oman takes legal action after tourists filmed sitting on nesting sea turtle

Viral footage shows tourists sitting on turtle and handling hatchlings at Ras Al Hadd

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Ukrainian tourist faces legal action in Oman after disturbing nesting sea turtles at Ras Al Hadd, prompting a warning to visitors.
Ukrainian tourist faces legal action in Oman after disturbing nesting sea turtles at Ras Al Hadd, prompting a warning to visitors.

Dubai: A Ukrainian tourist is facing legal action after a video showing him disturbing sea turtles at Ras Al Hadd  in Oman's South Al Sharqiyah circulated on social media, the Environment Authority said.

The Environment Authority said it had closely followed footage circulating online showing the tourist disturbing sea turtles in the Ras Al Hadd , describing the behaviour as a violation of Omani laws and regulations protecting wildlife.

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The authority said the behaviour violated Oman’s laws and regulations protecting wildlife and confirmed that the necessary legal procedures had been taken against the person concerned.

It stressed that it would not tolerate any practices that could harm wildlife or threaten their natural habitats.

The incident has also prompted a reminder to visitors about the importance of following the rules at Oman’s turtle nesting sites, particularly during the annual nesting season.

The authority urged citizens, residents and tourists to comply with the regulations and instructions governing visits to turtle nesting sites and to avoid touching, approaching or disturbing the turtles.

Visitors were also urged to observe the turtles from a safe distance and follow the instructions of officials and site guides to minimise disturbance to the animals.

The authority called on the public to report any violations or practices that could harm wildlife, stressing that protecting biodiversity is a shared responsibility requiring awareness and commitment from everyone..

The authority said responsible behaviour by visitors is essential to protecting the turtles and ensuring the sustainability of their natural habitats.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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