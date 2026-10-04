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Oman sentences Ukrainian tourists over disturbing nesting turtles pictures

Pair fined RO100 each and handed suspended one-month jail terms over incident

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The criminal circuit of the Court of First Instance in Sur convicted the pair, identified as Vadim and Olena, following an investigation into their conduct at the protected reserve in South Al Sharqiyah.
The criminal circuit of the Court of First Instance in Sur convicted the pair, identified as Vadim and Olena, following an investigation into their conduct at the protected reserve in South Al Sharqiyah.
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Dubai: An Omani court has handed two Ukrainian tourists suspended one-month prison sentences and fined them RO100 each after they were convicted of disturbing nesting sea turtles at Ras Al Hadd Turtle Reserve and publishing footage of their actions online, the Public Prosecution said.

The criminal circuit of the Court of First Instance in Sur convicted the pair, identified as Vadim and Olena, following an investigation into their conduct at the protected reserve in South Al Sharqiyah.

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Investigators found that the tourists climbed onto the backs of large turtles, handled smaller turtles and disturbed the animals by touching and approaching them as they moved along the beach, according to the prosecution.

The pair filmed their actions and published the footage on Vadim’s Instagram account. The video, which was later deleted, drew widespread criticism on social media after appearing to show the tourists sitting on a sea turtle’s shell and mishandling hatchlings.

The court fined each defendant RO100 for disturbing nesting turtles and imposed a one-month prison sentence for producing and publishing content deemed prejudicial to public order.

The court ordered the penalties to be merged and suspended execution of the custodial sentence. It also ordered the judgment to be published.

The ruling follows an announcement by Oman’s Environment Authority on September 28 that legal proceedings had been initiated after footage showing sea turtles being disturbed at Ras Al Hadd circulated online.

The authority urged visitors not to touch, approach or disturb turtles, particularly at nesting sites.

The Public Prosecution also called on the public to comply with laws protecting wildlife and nature reserves and to use social media responsibly.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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