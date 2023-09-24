Muscat: The Ministry of Labour of Oman has declared Thursday, September 28, an official holiday to mark the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him).
The holiday will apply to all employees in the public and private sectors, with employers in the private sector allowed to make arrangements for employees to work on the day if necessary, provided that they are compensated for the holiday.
The announcement was made by the Ministry of Labour on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"On the advent of Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday anniversary, it has been decided that Thursday 12 Rabee Al Awal 1445 AH, corresponding to 28 September 2023, will be an official holiday for employees of units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other legal entities and establishments of the private sector," the message said.
READ MORE
- Going to Oman from the UAE by road: Visa requirements, documents, car insurance and costs explained
- UAE: Public sector holiday for Prophet Mohammed’s birthday announced
- 3-day long weekend: Kuwait announces public holiday for Prophet Mohammad’s birthday
- Sharjah announces 4-day weekend to mark Prophet’s birthday
- UAE: Private sector holiday for Prophet Mohammed’s birthday announced
Traditionally, Muslims mark the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi Al Awwal as Milad un Nabi (Mawlid), commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), a day of significant spiritual importance in the Islamic community.