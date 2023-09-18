Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that Friday, September 29, 2023, will be a public holiday for federal government employees to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him).
A circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources added that work will resume on October 2, Monday.
Traditionally, Muslims mark the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi Al Awwal as Milad un Nabi (Mawlid), commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), a day of significant spiritual importance in the Islamic community.