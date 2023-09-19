Sharjah: The Human Resources Department of the Government of Sharjah today declared that Thursday, September 28, will be the official holiday to commemorate the birthday of Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) for all departments, bodies, and institutions under the Government of Sharjah.
This decision was communicated through Circular No. 8 of 2023, which was addressed to the heads and directors of these entities. This means Sharjah government employees will enjoy a four-day holiday - as Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays already are the regular off-days in the emirate.
According to the announcement, the Prophet’s Birthday holiday will fall on Thursday, September 28, and official working hours will resume on Monday, October 2.
Holiday in other emirates
Yesterday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that Friday, September 29, will be a paid public holiday for the public and private sector employees to observe the Prophet’s Birthday. This decision aligns with the UAE Cabinet Resolution, which outlines the approved public holidays for both the public and private sectors in 2023.
This year, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed falls on September 27 but the official holiday has been clubbed with the weekend in the UAE.