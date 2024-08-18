Muscat: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) have recently made several arrests across various governorates in the Sultanate.

In the Wilayat of Barka, police apprehended an individual for stealing a donation box from a mosque. The South Al Batinah Governorate Police Command stated that legal procedures are being completed against the suspect.

Additionally, two people have been arrested for stealing electrical wires from several houses under construction in the Wilayat of Saham.

Legal procedures are being completed, according to the North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command.

In Dhofar Governorate, ROP arrested a person attempting to smuggle over 250 bundles of khat in his vehicle.