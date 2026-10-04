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Kuwait schoolgirls suffer breathing difficulties, investigation ordered

Education Ministry says all students are stable as authorities investigate incident

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Several schoolgirls in Kuwait faced breathing issues, prompting an urgent investigation. Authorities stress safety and vow firm action against any breaches.
Several schoolgirls in Kuwait faced breathing issues, prompting an urgent investigation. Authorities stress safety and vow firm action against any breaches.
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Dubai: A number of schoolgirls at a secondary school in Kuwait suffered breathing difficulties in an incident that prompted an immediate investigation, the Ministry of Education said, adding that all the students were in stable condition.

Education Minister Jalal Al Tabtabaei was directly following the students’ condition and instructed ministry officials to monitor their health and coordinate with the relevant authorities in dealing with the incident, the ministry said in a statement.

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It did not specify how many students were affected or identify the school, and no cause for the breathing difficulties was given.

The ministry said the safety of students as well as teaching and administrative staff remained its highest priority and that the girls’ conditions and developments surrounding the incident would continue to be closely monitored.

Al Tabtabaei ordered the incident to be referred for an immediate investigation to determine its causes and circumstances, establish responsibility and take appropriate action based on the findings.

The ministry said it would not tolerate any behaviour or action that compromised the safety and security of the school environment or put students and staff at risk.

It added that any breach of regulations would be dealt with firmly, stressing that protecting students was a fundamental responsibility.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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