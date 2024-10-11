Dubai: Kuwait has been ranked as the safest country in the world for 2023, according to Gallup's Global Safety Report.

The report reveals that Kuwait, which has consistently scored in the 90s on the safety index in both 2022 and 2019, achieved its highest score to date in 2023. This is largely due to 99 per cent of residents feeling safe, alongside very low rates of assault (4 per cent) and theft (1 per cent), as reported by the Kuwait News Agency.