Dubai: Kuwait has been ranked as the safest country in the world for 2023, according to Gallup's Global Safety Report.
The report reveals that Kuwait, which has consistently scored in the 90s on the safety index in both 2022 and 2019, achieved its highest score to date in 2023. This is largely due to 99 per cent of residents feeling safe, alongside very low rates of assault (4 per cent) and theft (1 per cent), as reported by the Kuwait News Agency.
Gallup's findings are based on a comprehensive survey in which nearly 146,000 adults across 140 countries were asked whether they feel safe walking alone at night in their neighbourhoods.
In 2023, the global safety index averaged 81 out of 100, consistent with scores from previous years. Individual country scores ranged from Kuwait's high of 99 to Liberia's low of 50.
In many economically developed nations with strong legal systems, a significant majority of residents report feeling safe walking alone at night.