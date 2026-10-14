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Kuwait jails Egyptian for five years over Daesh links, plot to bomb places of worship

Court convicts Egyptian of explosives training and plotting attacks on Shia prayer halls

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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An Egyptian man was sentenced to five years in prison in Kuwait for links to Daesh, explosives training and plotting attacks on Shia places of worship.
An Egyptian man was sentenced to five years in prison in Kuwait for links to Daesh, explosives training and plotting attacks on Shia places of worship.
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Dubai: A Kuwaiti appeals court has sentenced an Egyptian national to five years in prison after convicting him of belonging to Daesh (ISIS), receiving training in explosives and plotting to bomb Shia places of worship in the country.

The State Security Circuit of the Court of Appeal convicted the defendant of publicly insulting Kuwait's Emir, according to Al Qabas daily.

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The court heard that the defendant had received training in handling explosives and improvised explosive devices and was planning attacks targeting Hussainiyas, Shia religious congregation halls used for worship and commemorative gatherings.

Kuwait's State Security Department arrested the suspect after monitoring his movements and investigating an alleged plot to carry out bomb attacks against places of worship.

Security investigations led to a search of his residence, where officers discovered equipment and materials used in manufacturing explosives, along with information detailing methods of preparing and deploying explosive devices.

The court found the defendant guilty of the charges and imposed a five-year prison sentence.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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