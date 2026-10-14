Court convicts Egyptian of explosives training and plotting attacks on Shia prayer halls
Dubai: A Kuwaiti appeals court has sentenced an Egyptian national to five years in prison after convicting him of belonging to Daesh (ISIS), receiving training in explosives and plotting to bomb Shia places of worship in the country.
The State Security Circuit of the Court of Appeal convicted the defendant of publicly insulting Kuwait's Emir, according to Al Qabas daily.
The court heard that the defendant had received training in handling explosives and improvised explosive devices and was planning attacks targeting Hussainiyas, Shia religious congregation halls used for worship and commemorative gatherings.
Kuwait's State Security Department arrested the suspect after monitoring his movements and investigating an alleged plot to carry out bomb attacks against places of worship.
Security investigations led to a search of his residence, where officers discovered equipment and materials used in manufacturing explosives, along with information detailing methods of preparing and deploying explosive devices.
The court found the defendant guilty of the charges and imposed a five-year prison sentence.