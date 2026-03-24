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Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences to Qatari PM & FM over helicopter crew martyrdom

Abdullah bin Zayed offers heartfelt sympathy to Qatari leadership

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Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences to Qatari PM & FM over helicopter crew martyrdom

ABU DHABI: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, extended his sincere condolences to the State of Qatar during a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, over the martyrdom of members of the Qatari Armed Forces.

The deceased were identified as Captain (Pilot) Mubarak Salem Dawai Al Marri; Captain (Pilot) Saeed Nasser Smeikh; Sergeant Fahad Hadi Ghanem Al Khayareen; and Corporal Mohammed Maher Mohammed, who were among the crew of a helicopter that crashed into Qatar’s territorial waters following a technical malfunction.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the State of Qatar in this painful tragedy, expressing his heartfelt condolences to the Qatari leadership and to the families of the deceased, and praying to Allah Almighty to grant them His mercy and to protect Qatar and its people from all harm.

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