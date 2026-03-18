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Eid Al Fitr 2026: Which countries will sight the Shawwal crescent tomorrow?

Oman and Brunei among those who will be on the lookout tomorrow

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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The sighting of the Shawwal crescent will officially signal the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid Al Fitr.
The sighting of the Shawwal crescent will officially signal the end of Ramadan and the start of Eid Al Fitr.
WAM

While a number of countries are getting ready to sight the moon and declare the first day of Eid Al Fitr on Wednesday (Mar 18, 2026), some nations will hold their moon-sighting moments a day later, on Mar 19.

In many countries, the 29th of Ramadan will fall tomorrow and so Eid will fall on Friday or Saturday, explained Astronomy Centre.

Among these countries is:

  • Turkey,

  • Indonesia,

  • Malaysia,

  • Brunei,

  • Singapore,

  • India,

  • Bangladesh,

  • Pakistan,

  • Iran,

  • parts of Iraq,

  • Oman,

  • Jordan,

  • Syria,

  • Egypt,

  • Libya,

  • Tunisia,

  • Algeria,

  • Morocco, and

  • Mauritania.

Meanwhile, some countries – including Turkey and Singapore – have already announced the first day of Eid depending on astronomical calculations instead of waiting on spotting the Shawwal crescent.  

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Moon-sighting experts have warned that crescent visibility will remain impossible in eastern countries and difficult in central regions, underscoring the continuing importance of both traditional observation and astronomical calculations in determining the start of the holiday.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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