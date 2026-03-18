Eid Al Fitr 2026: Which countries will sight the Shawwal crescent tomorrow?

Oman and Brunei among those who will be on the lookout tomorrow
While a number of countries are getting ready to sight the moon and declare the first day of Eid Al Fitr on Wednesday (Mar 18, 2026), some nations will hold their moon-sighting moments a day later, on Mar 19.
In many countries, the 29th of Ramadan will fall tomorrow and so Eid will fall on Friday or Saturday, explained Astronomy Centre.
Among these countries is:
Turkey,
Indonesia,
Malaysia,
Brunei,
Singapore,
India,
Bangladesh,
Pakistan,
Iran,
parts of Iraq,
Oman,
Jordan,
Syria,
Egypt,
Libya,
Tunisia,
Algeria,
Morocco, and
Mauritania.
Meanwhile, some countries – including Turkey and Singapore – have already announced the first day of Eid depending on astronomical calculations instead of waiting on spotting the Shawwal crescent.
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Moon-sighting experts have warned that crescent visibility will remain impossible in eastern countries and difficult in central regions, underscoring the continuing importance of both traditional observation and astronomical calculations in determining the start of the holiday.