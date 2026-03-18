GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Ramadan

Eid 2026 countdown begins: Will the Shawwal crescent be sighted today?

Muslim countries to attempt Eid moon sighting despite forecasts of impossible visibility

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Crescent moon
Crescent moon

Dubai: Several Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, are going to attempt to sight the Shawwal crescent today (Wednesday) evening, as they mark the 29th day of Ramadan.

Other countries expected to conduct moon sightings on Wednesday include Bahrain, Kuwait, Yemen, Palestine, Lebanon, Sudan and parts of Iraq.

However, astronomical calculations indicate that sighting the crescent on Wednesday will be impossible worldwide because the moon is expected to set before sunset, making visibility unattainable.

In other parts of the Muslim world, including Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Egypt and several North African countries, Thursday will mark the 29th day of Ramadan, with moon sightings scheduled after sunset that day.

In those countries, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on either Friday or Saturday depending on confirmed sightings.

Astronomers say crescent visibility on Thursday will remain impossible in the eastern parts of the Islamic world and difficult in central regions.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Crescent marking end of Ramadan spotted in UAE

Crescent marking end of Ramadan spotted in UAE

7m ago5m read
Crescent moon

Will today’s weather impact moon sighting in UAE?

58m ago2m read
UAE Fatwa Council calls for Shawwal crescent sighting

UAE Fatwa Council calls for Shawwal crescent sighting

1m read
Oman calls for Shawwal crescent sighting

Oman to sight Shawwal crescent on Thursday evening

2m read