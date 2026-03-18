Eid 2026 countdown begins: Will the Shawwal crescent be sighted today?

Muslim countries to attempt Eid moon sighting despite forecasts of impossible visibility
Dubai: Several Muslim-majority countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar, are going to attempt to sight the Shawwal crescent today (Wednesday) evening, as they mark the 29th day of Ramadan.
Other countries expected to conduct moon sightings on Wednesday include Bahrain, Kuwait, Yemen, Palestine, Lebanon, Sudan and parts of Iraq.
However, astronomical calculations indicate that sighting the crescent on Wednesday will be impossible worldwide because the moon is expected to set before sunset, making visibility unattainable.
In other parts of the Muslim world, including Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Iran, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Egypt and several North African countries, Thursday will mark the 29th day of Ramadan, with moon sightings scheduled after sunset that day.
In those countries, Eid Al Fitr is expected to fall on either Friday or Saturday depending on confirmed sightings.
Astronomers say crescent visibility on Thursday will remain impossible in the eastern parts of the Islamic world and difficult in central regions.