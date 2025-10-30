GOLD/FOREX
US President Trump meets China's Xi Jinping in South Korea

US to begin nuclear tests after Russia tested nuclear-powered underwater drone: Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected a "lot of problems" to be solved in his upcoming meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
AP

Talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping started on Thursday, according to Chinese state .

Minutes before a high stakes summit with the Chinese on Thursday, President Donald Trump said the United States is to begin nuclear weapons testing.

The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow had successfully tested a nuclear-capable, nuclear-powered underwater drone, in defiance of Washington's warnings. 

Update, renovation of nuclear arsenal

"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that specifically referenced Russia and China.

Trump also noted the United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country, praising his own efforts to do "a complete update and renovation of existing weapons."

He added that "Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within five years."

Trump did not provide further details on the testing except that the "process will begin immediately."

