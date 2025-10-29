GOLD/FOREX
Trump says 'a lot of problems' will be solved in Xi meeting

'I think we're going to have a great meeting with President Xi of China': Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected a "lot of problems" to be solved in his upcoming meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected a "lot of problems" to be solved in his upcoming meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expected a "lot of problems" to be solved in his upcoming meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"I think we're going to have a great meeting with President Xi of China, and a lot of problems are going to be solved," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Trump and Xi are expected to meet Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC summit taking place in Gyeongju, South Korea.

