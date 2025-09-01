Dubai: As leaders of China, Russia, and India projected rare unity on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, US President Donald Trump turned his fire on New Delhi, accusing it of exploiting America on trade while cozying up to Moscow.

Despite Trump’s claims, Indian officials have made no such offer to slash duties. Instead, Delhi has doubled down on its energy ties with Moscow. India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, now buys around 37% of its crude from Russia — a dramatic shift from its historical reliance on Middle Eastern suppliers.

Trump also bristled at India’s surging purchases of Russian oil and defence equipment, dismissing any hope of a trade breakthrough with New Delhi. “They have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late,” he wrote. “They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!”

Russia accounted for $64 billion of India’s imports in the 2024–25 financial year, out of a record $68.7 billion in bilateral trade. Exports from India to Russia totaled only $5 billion, underscoring the imbalance. Both countries have pledged to push trade to $100 billion by 2030.

As China and India emerge as key buyers of discounted Russian oil, and Putin deepens economic outreach eastward, the divide between Washington and New Delhi may widen further — unless both sides find a way to bridge tariffs, energy, and geopolitics.

“India prizes its old and reliable partners,” noted Sreeram Sundar Chaulia, international affairs expert at New Delhi’s Jindal School of International Affairs. “The present rough weather with the US is likely a temporary aberration. Then, India can return happily to having the Russian cake and eating the American pie as part of its multi-alignment strategy.”

