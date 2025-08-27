India braces for 50 percent tariffs as Trump upends ties with Modi

At the same time, India and Russia have pledged to increase their annual trade by 50% to $100 billion over the next five years. New Delhi has struck a defiant tone, saying it will keep buying Russian oil as long as it's financially viable. India has ramped up oil imports from Russia since the attack of Ukraine began in 2022, and now accounts for about 37% of Russia's oil exports, according to Moscow-based Kasatkin Consulting.