What you need to know about the Philippines’ 2-month toll relief amid fuel price surge

Discounts will be through rebates, credited weekly to all qualified vehicles
Dubai: The Philippines is introducing a temporary toll discount for public transport and freight services starting March 23 to offer a breathing space to the transportation sector, who is currently under pressure from rising fuel prices, amid the situation in the Middle East.
In a statement, Philippine Toll Regulatory Board executive director Jay Art Tugade has noted that toll operators have “voluntarily” agreed to provide temporary discounts to key transport sectors.
For his part, transportation secretary Banoy Lopez has highlighted that the move would be a “huge relief” while helping to stabilise the broader economy.
“We would like to thank San Miguel Corporation, led by Ramon Ang, and Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, chaired by Manny Pangilinan, for this will be a big help to our public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers, commuters, as well as to our consumers and businessesmen, amid the oil crisis that we are currently facing,” said Lopez in Filipino.
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The measure covers PUVs such as jeepneys, public utility buses, and vehicles involved in logistics and the transport of essential goods.
With the adjusted toll rates, PUV drivers can save up to ₱18 per trip, while buses may save as much as P ₱47.
Meanwhile, freight services stand to benefit with potential savings of ₱72 per trip.
“Toll discounts will be provided through rebates, which will be credited weekly to all qualified vehicles,” stated the agency.
The toll discount will remain in place for an initial period of two months, subject to review.
Moreover, authorities have stressed that they will continue monitoring fuel price trends and may extend the relief if needed to support the transport sector and the wider economy.