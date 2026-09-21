Martial Law condemned: Protests over corruption, political dynasties and civil rights
Manila: Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Manila, and other major cities amid nationwide protests on Monday (Sept. 21) as different groups joined together to mark the 54th anniversary of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.'s declaration of martial law.
The biggest demonstrations have started early on Monday in Manila.
Local radio station DZRH reported that thousands have gathered on Taft Avenue, en route to Liwasang Bonifacio before a planned march towards the "Mendiola Peace Arch" near Malacañang, the presidential palace.
The Manila city government has suspended face-to-face classes at all levels on Monday following a police recommendation, reflecting concerns about security, traffic disruption and access around rally areas.
Police have also installed barriers around Mendiola, near the presidential palace, while commuters have been advised to expect rerouting and delays.
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Protest actions are also scheduled in several parts of the country.
Bayan-led activities are expected in the following areas:
Baguio City
Abra
Legazpi City
Calamba, Santa Rosa
Bacoor, Cavite
Lucena City.
Iloilo, Bacolod
Tacloban
Roxas
Kalibo
Davao City
Authorities in the Calabarzon region have also placed police forces on full alert.
The Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) has framed Monday's demonstration around accountability for alleged corruption, particularly controversies involving flood-control projects.
The group also cites political dynasties, stagnant wages amid rising prices and what it describes as restrictions on civil rights.
Bayan has separately criticised the Marcos administration's support for the US-led Pax Silica initiative, describing it as evidence of excessive US influence. Those characterisations are the group's political position.
Other groups are expected to raise their own issues, meaning the rallies are not a single-issue demonstration.
Youth and student groups already held marches in Metro Manila on Sunday, Sept. 20, calling for government transparency, accountability over corruption and legislation addressing political dynasties.
University of the Philippines students in Diliman have staged a "Black Friday" protest on Sept. 18, against corruption and Pax Silica.
Not all activities marking the anniversary will be conventional street protests.
An interfaith group, One Faith, One Nation, One Voice, has organised a Mass of Hope at San Agustin Church in Intramuros, with San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza scheduled to preside at 1 p.m.
Participants are expected to proceed towards Liwasang Bonifacio afterward and join the broader multisectoral gathering.
More than 17,000 police officers have been deployed nationwide, including more than 15,000 in Metro Manila, according to police officials.
The presidential complex is restricting access and closing the New Executive Building and Presidential Action Center as a security precaution.
The rallies combine historical remembrance with contemporary grievances, including alleged corruption in flood-control projects, political dynasties, wages and living costs, civil liberties and foreign policy.
The government says it respects peaceful assembly but will not tolerate violence or attacks on people or property.
Malacañang will be under heightened security on Monday as multiple groups converge on central Manila.
The Presidential Communications Office said the New Executive Building, which houses several Palace offices, will be closed because of standard security protocols. The Presidential Action Center, which serves as a frontline channel for citizens seeking assistance from the Office of the President, will also suspend operations for the day.
Roads and gates leading to the presidential complex will face access restrictions.
The measures come as thousands of protesters are expected to gather at Liwasang Bonifacio before marching towards Mendiola.
The Philippine National Police has placed security forces on heightened alert and said police commanders have been instructed to protect both protesters' rights and public safety.
54 years — since Marcos Sr. signed Proclamation No. 1081 declaring martial law on Sept. 21, 1972.
17,000+ — police officers deployed nationwide for Monday's protests.
15,000+ — police personnel deployed in Metro Manila, according to NCRPO.
8,500 — police officers expected to be deployed in the National Capital Region, according to the deployment figures provided ahead of the rallies.
3 p.m. — scheduled start of the main "Bahain ng Protesta" gathering at Liwasang Bonifacio.
4:30 p.m. — scheduled Bayan-led march towards Mendiola.
5 p.m. — candle-lighting ceremony scheduled at Bantayog ng mga Bayani.
70,000 — estimated number of people illegally arrested during the Marcos-era martial-law period, according to human-rights documentation cited by Philippine media.
34,000 — estimated cases of torture.
3,240 — estimated deaths attributed to the martial-law regime.
1981 — martial law was formally lifted on Jan. 17, ending nearly nine years of authoritarian rule.
PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said officers had been instructed to observe maximum tolerance and respect constitutional rights to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly.
He warned, however, that violence, destruction of property and attacks on police officers would be subject to intervention and accountability under the law. Police personnel have also been instructed to use body-worn cameras during operations and properly document police actions.
The Palace has delivered a similar message.
Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. respects Filipinos' right to express grievances and that the government remains open to hearing them, while stressing that public demonstrations should remain peaceful.
Sept. 21 is associated with martial law because Marcos Sr. signed Proclamation No. 1081 on that date in 1972.
The proclamation cited armed rebellion, communist insurgency, separatism, violence and threats to public order as reasons for placing the entire Philippines under martial law.
The implementation unfolded over the following days. Security forces began making arrests on Sept. 22, while Marcos Sr. publicly announced martial law in a televised address on Sept. 23.
The regime eventually involved widespread arrests, detention, torture, censorship and restrictions on civil liberties. Martial law was lifted in January 1981, although Marcos Sr. remained president until the 1986 People Power Revolution.
The historical anniversary has consequently become an annual focal point for demonstrations by groups critical of the Marcos family and authoritarian rule.
This year's protests add a contemporary layer: the martial-law anniversary is being used by several groups as a platform to demand accountability over present-day corruption allegations and other government policies.
Monday's rallies bring together groups with different agendas and political positions.
Their common ground is largely the demand for accountability and public action, but their proposed solutions and views on the administration, US relations and the country's political system differ.
For the government, the immediate challenge is to protect public safety while respecting the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.
For protesters, the central question is whether they can turn public demonstrations into sustained pressure for accountability without the rallies being overshadowed by violence or confrontation.
Last year's martial-law anniversary protests included clashes and disorder in parts of Manila, prompting authorities to prepare a substantially larger security operation this year