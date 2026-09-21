Protesters join a march before mid-day on the streets of Manila on Monday (Sept. 21, 2026), to mark the 54th anniversary of Martial Law. On Sept. 21, 1972, deposed ex-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. signed Proclamation No. 1081. The regime eventually involved widespread arrests, detention, torture, censorship, restrictions on civil liberties, confiscation of property and businesses by Marcos cronies, and siphoning of Filipino taxpayers' money, some of which were later returned by Swiss banks. Marcos Sr. was deposed during the 1986 "People Power" Revolution and died while in exile in Hawaii in 1989. X | Screengrab