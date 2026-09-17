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Stray dogs brought into civic chief’s office to protest dog menace

Sena UBT leader says protest highlights alleged failure to tackle stray-dog problem

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Stray dogs brought into civic chief’s office to protest dog menace

A Shiv Sena (UBT) Yuva Sena leader released several stray dogs inside the office of a civic chief in Maharashtra, in a protest over what he alleged was the administration’s failure to address the growing stray-dog problem.

The incident took place on Tuesday, September 15, at the Niphad Nagar Panchayat office in Nashik district. A video of the protest has surfaced on social media, showing Yuva Sena district chief Vikram Randhave carrying bags into the office of civic chief officer Dheeraj Bhamre.

Randhave then opened the bags and released four to five stray dogs onto the officer’s table. Bhamre, who was seated behind the desk, appeared startled and moved his chair back as the dogs were released.

The animals appeared nervous in the unfamiliar surroundings. One moved away from the table and settled in a corner, while another wandered around the office.

Randhave was subsequently seen speaking with Bhamre about the stray-dog issue.

According to reports, the protest was staged after complaints about stray dogs allegedly went unaddressed. Randhave criticised the civic administration, claiming that the issue had been raised for several days without effective action.

He also alleged that the administration was more focused on the tendering process than on addressing the civic problem.

Randhave reportedly warned that he would repeat the protest in the presence of residents if the authorities failed to take action.

The incident follows another unusual protest over stray dogs reported in Madhya Pradesh last month. In Khandwa, a man wearing a dog mask was taken to a public hearing to draw attention to alleged irregularities in the municipal corporation’s stray-dog sterilisation programme.

Khandwa Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition Deepak “Mullu” Rathore used the demonstration to raise concerns about the city’s stray-dog population. Officials subsequently assured him that a committee would be formed to examine the allegations.

The Niphad protest has drawn online attention after stray dogs were brought directly into the civic office as a demonstration against the administration’s handling of the issue.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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