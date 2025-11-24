Philippines: Understanding the military-backed 'reset' proposal

Whispers of a 'military-backed reset', or non-traditional coup, grip Philippine politics
Manila: Whispers are growing louder — a dramatic “government reset” allegedly being steered by Filipino tycoons is rippling through political and business circles, stirring intrigue across the country.
This comes amid a swirling corruption scandal enveloping the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on the back of rising calls for election reforms, especially against political dynasties that thrive amid the country’s weak electoral rules.
In the Philippines, vote buying is seen as an investment. After officials win, backed by dynasties which breed irregularities, as their term becomes seen as the “return on investment”.
The controversial idea — essentially a non-traditional coup d’etat to overhaul the government — has sparked fierce debate.
Critics brand it a threat to democracy. Backers view it as a desperate fix for instability.
Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know:
The “reset” refers to an alleged elite-orchestrated plan to oust the current leadership through military support, without a full-scale armed takeover.
Key elements include:
Interim leadership: Business tycoon Ramon Ang, chairman of San Miguel Corporation (SMC), is reportedly being floated as a “caretaker president” to stabilise the country until the next elections, as per Manila news site Politiko.
This would involve Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte potentially being placed under “house arrest”, with Congress dissolved and a transition council formed, according to Tribune.
Military role: Unlike a classic coup, it would leverage the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for a “soft” intervention to restore investor confidence and economic order, amid a volatile peso, plunging stock market, and abrupt Cabinet reshuffles, Politiko reported.
Constitutional overhaul: Some versions suggest changing the Constitution and holding manual or hybrid elections, barring corruption-tainted officials from running.
It's not a formal policy but a rumoured scheme circulating in business and political circles. It’s not clear how widespread this drive is, and who are the elements behind it.
The proposal surfaces against a perfect storm:
Corruption allegations: A major scandal has rocked the Marcos administration, involving misuse of confidential funds and high-profile resignations, eroding public trust and fueling calls for resignations from both Marcos and Duterte.
Economic turmoil: The Philippine peso and stock exchange have underperformed globally, with investor flight amid political uncertainty.
Political fractures: Tensions between the Marcos and Duterte camps have deepened.
Proponents argue it’s a pragmatic "reboot" to avert collapse, but no official military endorsement has emerged.
The idea has been met with swift condemnation across the spectrum:
Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson: Called it “unconstitutional” and a "dream," warning that military interventions yield “nothing good”. He cited support from retired officers but dismissed their overtures, noting the Catholic Church's opposition to violence.
Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte: Sara Duterte’s brother labelled it a “hostile takeover of our democracy” and “corporate capture”, accusing oligarchs of treating the presidency like a “corporate seat”. He urged the AFP and police to defend the Constitution and revealed claims of tycoons pressuring resignations and funding AFP.
Retired military officers: The Association of General and Flag Officers decried any “extra-constitutional moves” as a “catastrophic betrayal of democracy” pledging loyalty to constitutional order.
Legal experts: A lawyer on YouTube called Ang's potential role “unconstitutional and violative of criminal laws”, emphasising the 1987 Constitution's succession rules (Vice President replaces the President).
Supporters remain shadowy, with no public endorsements, though some X users speculate it's akin to past "resignation and snap election" ideas floated by allies like Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano.
Talk surrounding this move comes amidst renewed calls from former military generals against a phenomenon marked by political dynasties in the country.
The group recently wrote an open letter addressed to President Marcos Jr stating: “Don't hold your punches, lead the war against political dynasty and win the war against corruption. We strongly suggest, Sir, that you will bite the bullet, and define political dynasty.”
“Anything less will be a disservice for country,” said Eliseo Mijares Rio Jr., Filipino retired brigadier general and electronics engineer, who forms part of the group retired military officers known as “Advocates for National Interest.
The 1987 Constitution explicitly prohibits political dynasties, but an enabling law has never been passed for the last 37 decades.
“If he doesn’t do it, kulang sa political will (then he lacks the political will). That’s why we said ‘bite the bullet’. Even if unpopular, do it for the sake of country,” said Brio.
“What’s happening now is that we have demonstrations here and demonstration there. The situation affects the economy. People are suffering. If problem of corruption is not solved, there will be consequences,” Brio warned.
For democracy: Critics fear it could normalise oligarchic interference, echoing the 1972 martial law era under Marcos Sr., and undermine the 1987 Constitution's safeguards.
Economic angle: Backers claim it would "calm investors," but opponents argue it risks deeper instability, turning the Philippines into a "banana republic."
Military neutrality: The AFP's historical role in past upheavals (e.g., 1986 People Power) makes its stance pivotal; current leadership has reaffirmed constitutional loyalty.
Broader context: This unfolds alongside external pressures, like US-Philippine military pacts against China in the South China Sea, but the "reset" is purely domestic, as per Defense News.
The proposal remains speculative. It, however, highlights the fragility of Philippine politics, where economic woes and scandals can ignite radical fixes.
President Marcos Jr now faces a dilemma: He himself is a beneficiary of the culture of dynastic politics which he’s now expected to overturn, in essence, fighting his own self-interest.
Brio said: “Corruption and political dynasty are two sides of the same coin. We know that he knows it. Real reforms are needed. The name of Marcos can have a good legacy if he can do it.”
