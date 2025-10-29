Philippines: Probe body seeks charges against Villanueva, Estrada, Co, Bernardo, Lipana, Cajayon-Uy

The ICI was established by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in September 2025 under Executive Order No. 94 to investigate infrastructure projects, including flood control, over the past decade.



Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has endorsed charges against the named officials based on an affidavit from a dismissed engineer, with the Department of Justice reviewing additional evidence, as per the Philippine News Agency.



Former congressman Elizaldy "Zaldy" Co, one of the accused, has been missing since leaving the US on September 13, 2025, with unconfirmed sightings in Singapore, Spain, Dubai, and Portugal.