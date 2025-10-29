GOLD/FOREX
Philippines: Probe body seeks charges against Villanueva, Estrada, Co, Bernardo, Lipana, Cajayon-Uy

Probe body asks Ombudsman to charge six officials over anomalous flood defences

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
The Independent Commission on Infrastructure (ICI) has asked the ombudsman to charge current and former officials linked to controversial flood-control projects (clockwise, from top left): Senator Joel Villanueva and Senator Jinggoy Estrada, former Rep. Mitch Cajayon-Uy, Rep. Zaldy Co, retired DPWH undersecretary Roberto Bernardo and COA Commissioner Mario Lipana, it was announced on Wednesday (October 29, 2025).
Gulf News

Manila: The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has asked the Ombudsman on Wednesday (October 29) to charge six high-profile individuals for their role in fake flood control projects.

Among the officials the ICI named are:

  • Roberto Bernardo, former undersecretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)

  • Senator Joel Villanueva,

  • Senator Jinggoy Estrada,

  • Ex-Congressman Zaldy Co

  • COA Commissioner Mario Lipana,

  • Ex-Congresswoman Mitch Cajayon Uy

The charges related to anomalous flood control projects.

This marks the ICI’s second referral to the Ombudsman, following its initial probe launched on September 19, 2025, signalling a deepening investigation into public works anomalies.

The ICI was established by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in September 2025 under Executive Order No. 94 to investigate infrastructure projects, including flood control, over the past decade.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has endorsed charges against the named officials based on an affidavit from a dismissed engineer, with the Department of Justice reviewing additional evidence, as per the Philippine News Agency.

Former congressman Elizaldy "Zaldy" Co, one of the accused, has been missing since leaving the US on September 13, 2025, with unconfirmed sightings in Singapore, Spain, Dubai, and Portugal.

Contempt


The ICI may pursue a contempt petition against Co if he ignores the subpoena.

Commission on Audit Commissioner Mario Lipana’s potential liability is under scrutiny, with investigators examining his spouse’s role as a contractor in the projects.

The investigation coincides with heightened public concern over flooding in the Philippines, exacerbated by recent typhoons and questionable infrastructure resilience.

Senators Joel Villanueva and Jinggoy Estrada face legal pressure, adding to political tension as the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee continues its oversight.

The case highlights ongoing challenges in the Asian country's anti-corruption efforts, with the ICI acting as Marcos’ investigative arm to address systemic issues in government projects.

