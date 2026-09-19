IIT Bombay student dies by suicide after ChatGPT exam incident; protests erupt

Third suicide in seven months at IIT Bombay sparks protests, exam postponement
A 19-year-old student of IIT Bombay died by suicide after he was allegedly found using a mobile phone during an examination, prompting more than 400 students to protest on campus and the institute to postpone the ongoing mid-semester examinations, The Indian Express reported.
The student, identified as S.W, was pursuing a course in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering. He was allegedly found using a phone inside the examination hall.
According to an official statement from IIT Bombay, S.W had uploaded the examination question paper to ChatGPT to seek answers during the exam.
The institute said no disciplinary action had been initiated against him. The incident was discussed with him by the instructor and the Head of the Department, who counselled him and assured him that it would not adversely affect his academic career.
S.W then returned to his hostel room. He was later found dead there.
A police team carried out the necessary formalities, and the body was sent to Rajawadi Hospital for a post-mortem examination. The student was staying in Hostel 4.
IIT Bombay said it was “deeply saddened” by the student's death.
“The Institute is extending support to the student's friends, classmates, faculty members, and others affected by this tragic incident. The circumstances surrounding the death are being looked into by the appropriate authorities,” the institute said.
The death is the third reported case of suicide at the IIT Bombay campus in seven months, according to NDTV.
In February, a second-year student died by suicide in a hostel. In July 2026, at the beginning of the new semester, a 20-year-old second-year BTech student also died by suicide.
Following news of S.W's death, more than 400 students gathered near the institute's main building and staged a protest against the administration.
Students raised slogans and questioned the institute's handling of the incident. They alleged that the administration was not revealing the complete circumstances surrounding the student's death.
The protest continued until IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare met the students at around 10.30pm. Following the meeting, the protesters moved to the convocation hall opposite the main building, according to the report.
Some protesting students claimed that S.W had allegedly been threatened with a one-year suspension after being caught using the phone during the examination.
They said such a suspension could have required him to leave the hostel and live outside the campus. Students also claimed that the disciplinary action could have extended his four-year engineering course to five years or longer.
However, these claims have not been independently verified.
The students also alleged that fear and pressure over possible disciplinary action may have contributed to S.W's death. This claim has not been independently verified.
The protesters demanded “accountability” and greater transparency from the institute's administration.
A student was quoted by NDTV as saying that the protest was aimed at demanding “accountability, transparency, and answers” from the administration.
“This is not the first incident — four have happened this year alone, and two within the last two months. We have no idea why this is happening, what the reasons are behind all this,” the student was quoted as saying.
Police deployed additional security on campus as discussions continued between students and the administration.
Senior police officer Dattatray Nalawade said the investigation was underway.
“Today, a student died by suicide at IIT Powai. Following this, some IIT students gathered and started a protest over their demands. The IIT administration is holding discussions with them to reach an amicable solution,” the DCP said.