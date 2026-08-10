4 doctors suspended over harassment after PG student dies by suicide in Surat

Seniors accused of repeatedly harassing 30-year-old resident doctor
Surat: Four senior resident doctors have been suspended for six months over allegations of ragging and harassment following the death by suicide of a 30-year-old postgraduate medical student at a government hospital hostel in Surat.
Harsh Pandya, a first-year postgraduate student who had been working as a resident doctor in the Microbiology Department at New Civil Hospital for the past six months, was found dead in his hostel room on Sunday, NDTV reported.
An investigation following his death found allegations that four senior resident doctors had been repeatedly harassing Pandya, according to NDTV.
Dr Nirali Vasave, Dr Anuj Maheshwari, Dr Dikshit Ghevariya and Hina Bhutne have subsequently been suspended from hospital, hostel and teaching activities for six months.
Authorities are now investigating whether alleged ragging and departmental pressure were linked to Pandya’s death.
Pandya had been scheduled for emergency duty at New Civil Hospital on Sunday morning but failed to report.
When a senior doctor tried to contact him, his phone was switched off.
Another resident doctor staying at the hostel was then asked to check on him. The door of Pandya’s room on the 10th floor of Building B of the Boys’ PG Hostel was locked from inside.
After repeated calls went unanswered, the door was broken open with the help of security personnel and Pandya was found hanging from a ceiling fan. Police were informed immediately.
His father, Dr Subhash Pandya, said he received a call from one of his son’s friends at around 8.30am asking him to come to Surat immediately.
According to the family, Pandya had no problems with his studies and had recently become engaged.
His father said, however, that there had been reports of occasional problems between senior and junior doctors in the department over work.
Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya ordered an immediate investigation following Pandya’s death and directed officials to examine allegations of ragging as well as possible mental or physical harassment at the hospital or hostel.
A high-level inquiry committee was constituted under the joint leadership of the Civil Hospital dean and superintendent, with Additional Director of Medical Education Dr Jayesh Sachde tasked with directly supervising the investigation.
Pansheriya initially ordered officials to submit a detailed report within 24 hours and directed investigators to inspect the premises and record statements from fellow students and resident doctors.
The minister said no one found responsible should be spared and promised strict legal and administrative action if evidence of ragging, harassment or negligence emerged.
He also spoke to Pandya’s father, expressed his condolences and assured the family that action would be taken.
Investigators are recording statements from doctors and students living in the hostel as they seek to establish what happened in the days and weeks before Pandya’s death.
The inquiry is particularly examining allegations of sustained harassment by senior doctors and whether workplace or departmental pressures played a role.
The suspension of the four senior doctors represents the first major action in the case, but authorities have not yet established that the alleged harassment caused Pandya’s death.
With ANI inputs