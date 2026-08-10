4 doctors suspended over harassment after PG student dies by suicide in Surat

Surat: Four senior resident doctors have been suspended for six months over allegations of ragging and harassment following the death by suicide of a 30-year-old postgraduate medical student at a government hospital hostel in Surat.

Harsh Pandya, a first-year postgraduate student who had been working as a resident doctor in the Microbiology Department at New Civil Hospital for the past six months, was found dead in his hostel room on Sunday, NDTV reported.

Another resident doctor staying at the hostel was then asked to check on him. The door of Pandya’s room on the 10th floor of Building B of the Boys’ PG Hostel was locked from inside.

His father, Dr Subhash Pandya, said he received a call from one of his son’s friends at around 8.30am asking him to come to Surat immediately.

His father said, however, that there had been reports of occasional problems between senior and junior doctors in the department over work.

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya ordered an immediate investigation following Pandya’s death and directed officials to examine allegations of ragging as well as possible mental or physical harassment at the hospital or hostel.

Investigators are recording statements from doctors and students living in the hostel as they seek to establish what happened in the days and weeks before Pandya’s death.

The suspension of the four senior doctors represents the first major action in the case, but authorities have not yet established that the alleged harassment caused Pandya’s death.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.