Security lockdown in Islamabad, Rawalpindi as US-Iran talks expected

More than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed in Rawalpindi alone, with over 600 special pickets set up to monitor all entry and exit points of the city, Dawn reported. The sweeping security operation includes 400 elite commandos, around 100 snipers positioned on rooftops, 4,000 Punjab Highway Patrol personnel and 200 Dolphin Force officers.

Dubai: Pakistan has placed its twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on high security alert, deploying tens of thousands of personnel and suspending transport services ahead of a possible second round of high-stakes talks between the United States and Iran, according to reports.

Security has been further tightened across key routes, with roads from Chohan Chowk to Koral Chowk sealed and intensive search and sweep operations underway. Police said surveillance through Safe City cameras and advanced monitoring systems is being conducted round the clock.

Authorities said the multi-layered security plan began taking shape late on April 18, with foreign delegations expected to arrive via the Nur Khan Airbase in Chaklala before moving to Islamabad. Snipers stationed on buildings are maintaining real-time coordination with ground units through wireless communication, while Quick Response Units are on constant patrol.

The heightened measures follow reports that Islamabad could host a second round of talks between Washington and Tehran next week, though no official date has been confirmed by either side.

In Islamabad, authorities have gone a step further, suspending all public, private and goods transport services “until further orders,” Geo News reported. Heavy transport has also been halted, with officials urging citizens to cooperate with security agencies.

With tensions still high and key disagreements unresolved, the anticipated second round of talks is being closely watched as a potential turning point — even as the unprecedented security lockdown signals the risks surrounding the diplomatic effort.

The security buildup underscores the significance of the planned talks, which follow a previous round held in Islamabad earlier this month. That meeting marked the first direct engagement between US and Iranian officials in more than a decade and the highest-level contact since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

A local holiday is also under consideration in the capital during the expected talks, while organisers of a scheduled Tablighi congregation from April 24 to 26 may be asked to reschedule if it overlaps with the diplomatic engagement.

The Red Zone in Islamabad — housing key government buildings — has been largely sealed, with only limited access granted to official vehicles. Vendors supplying containers to block roads have been placed on standby, reflecting the scale of preparations.

In an extraordinary move, authorities have directed hostels, guest houses and inns in the capital to shut down temporarily, warning of legal action for non-compliance. There are also plans under consideration to vacate seminaries located near high-security zones.

Advance security teams from both countries are expected to arrive in the capital to coordinate arrangements for the potential visit of senior officials. These teams will work closely with Pakistani authorities to secure key locations and routes, according to sources cited by Dawn.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.