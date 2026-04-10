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US-Iran ceasefire: Pakistan to issue visas on arrival ahead of talks

Move aims to ease travel for diplomats, journalists and international delegates

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Facilitation measures introduced to boost global participation in talks
Facilitation measures introduced to boost global participation in talks

Pakistan announced on Friday it would issue visas on arrival for those travelling to Islamabad for the Iran–US talks, signalling strong international media interest in the high-level diplomatic engagement.

The negotiations, set to begin Saturday, come after a two-week ceasefire between Tehran and Washington following weeks of escalating tensions. The truce, facilitated through Pakistan’s diplomatic channels, has opened a narrow window for dialogue aimed at de-escalation.

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Visa facilitation for delegates

In a statement on X, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said all delegates, including journalists attending the Islamabad Talks 2026, would be eligible for visa-on-arrival facilities.

Airlines have also been requested to allow eligible passengers to board without prior visas, ensuring smoother travel arrangements ahead of the meetings.

Push for wider participation

The measures are aimed at facilitating broad international participation in the talks, which are expected to bring together policymakers, diplomats and media representatives from several countries.

Officials said the decision reflects Pakistan’s effort to ensure accessibility and support dialogue at a critical moment in regional diplomacy.

Streamlined arrival process

Immigration authorities have been directed to provide full assistance at entry points to ensure a streamlined arrival process for all participants, with officials highlighting the initiative as part of Pakistan’s commitment to hosting inclusive international forums.

Islamabad under heightened security

Islamabad has announced two local holidays, deployed extra security around the Red Zone, and reserved the Serena Hotel for delegations. Traffic diversions and road closures are in place, while emergency services and hospitals remain on high alert. A 30-member US advance team has already arrived to review arrangements.

Pakistan’s wider mediation role

Pakistan has played a key mediating role, maintaining back-channel communication between Tehran and Washington and coordinating with regional players, including China, on de-escalation efforts. Officials say Islamabad is positioning itself as a central diplomatic hub as both sides signal cautious commitment to talks.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpIran Israel conflictPaksitanUS-Israel-Iran war

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