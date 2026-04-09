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Iran delegation to reach Islamabad tonight ahead of US talks

Pakistan has been preparing for talks involving representatives from the US and Iran

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AFP
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An Iranian delegation is expected to arrive in Islamabad late Thursday ahead of Pakistan-brokered talks with the United States, Iran's envoy said.
An Iranian delegation is expected to arrive in Islamabad late Thursday ahead of Pakistan-brokered talks with the United States, Iran's envoy said.

Islamabad, Pakistan: An Iranian delegation is expected to arrive in Islamabad late Thursday ahead of Pakistan-brokered talks with the United States, Iran's envoy said.

Pakistan has been preparing for talks involving representatives from the US and Iran over the Mideast war, with the White House saying Vice President JD Vance would lead negotiations in Islamabad "this weekend".

Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, said in a post on X that "despite skepticism due to repeated ceasefire violations by (the) Israeli regime" Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has welcomed an Iranian delegation for "serious talks".

"Iranian delegation arrives tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran," Moghadam added.

The development came as authorities in the Pakistani capital declared on Wednesday local holidays across Islamabad for the next couple of days.

While no specific reason was provided, holidays or restrictions are often issued for security reasons ahead of high?profile diplomatic events in the region.

Offices providing essential services will remain open during this period, including police, hospitals and power and gas utilities.

"Essential services will remain operational," the deputy commissioner's office said in a statement posted on X on Wednesday, advising residents to "plan their activities accordingly".

AFP
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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