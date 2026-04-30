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Pakistan commissions first Hangor-class submarine in China, boosts naval capability

First of eight submarines set to enhance maritime security and deterrence

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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The Hangor-class is a diesel-electric attack submarine equipped with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology, enabling it to remain submerged for longer durations and operate more stealthily, according to Dawn.
The Hangor-class is a diesel-electric attack submarine equipped with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology, enabling it to remain submerged for longer durations and operate more stealthily, according to Dawn.
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Dubai: Pakistan Navy has commissioned its first Hangor-class submarine, PNS/M Hangor, at a ceremony in Sanya, China, marking a major step in its naval modernisation, Geo News reported.

President Asif Ali Zardari attended the ceremony as chief guest, alongside senior officials from the Pakistan Navy and the PLA Navy, while Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf was also present.

Pakistan’s military media wing said the commissioning marks “another chapter” in the longstanding defence partnership between Pakistan and China.

The Hangor-class is a diesel-electric attack submarine equipped with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology, enabling it to remain submerged for longer durations and operate more stealthily, according to Dawn.

At a glance: Hangor-class submarine

  • First commissioned: PNS/M Hangor in Sanya, China

  • Type: Diesel-electric attack submarine with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP)

  • Stealth edge: Longer underwater endurance, reduced detectability

  • Role: Deterrence and protection of Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs)

  • Capabilities: Advanced sensors and modern weapons systems

  • Programme size: 8 submarines planned, according to Dawn

  • Timeline: First launched April 2024; more launched through 2025

  • Operational focus: Arabian Sea and wider Indian Ocean region

  • Legacy: Named after PNS Hangor, a landmark submarine in Pakistan’s naval history

  • Geopolitics: Reflects deepening Pakistan–China defence cooperation, per Geo News

“Hangor”, the Urdu word for “shark”, reflects stealth and striking power — traits associated with submarines.

President Zardari described the development as a “historic milestone” in strengthening Pakistan’s maritime defence, reaffirming the country’s resolve to protect its sovereignty, economic lifelines and maritime interests.

Admiral Ashraf highlighted growing threats to global trade and energy security at key maritime choke points, stressing that maintaining a “stable, rule-based maritime order” requires technologically advanced naval capabilities.

Modernisation programme

He said the Hangor-class submarines — equipped with advanced sensors and state-of-the-art weapons — would play a key role in deterrence and in safeguarding Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) across the Arabian Sea and the wider Indian Ocean region.

According to Dawn, Pakistan plans to induct a total of eight Hangor-class submarines as part of its fleet modernisation programme. The first vessel was launched in April 2024, followed by additional launches through 2025, indicating steady progress in the project.

The naval chief said the new submarine carries forward that legacy while enhancing modern capabilities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Armed Forces Chief Field Marsahal Asim Munir congratulated the navy on what was described as a landmark achievement, the reports added.

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