Why Pakistan is reopening offshore energy exploration

The ministry added that companies involved in the project have also pledged social welfare and capacity-building initiatives for coastal communities in Sindh and Balochistan. In the event of commercial discoveries, authorities expect additional investments worth hundreds of millions of dollars to flow into Pakistan’s energy sector.

The ministry said two offshore blocks including Offshore Deep-C and Offshore Deep-F, had already been awarded in December 2025 to a consortium comprising Mari Energies Limited, Turkish Petroleum Overseas Company and Fatima Petroleum Company Limited. With the signing of the remaining 21 agreements, the entire Offshore Bid Round 2025 portfolio has now been finalised.

The Production Sharing Agreements (PSAs) and Exploration Licences (ELs) were signed under the Offshore Bid Round 2025 for blocks located in the Indus and Makran offshore basins near the coastal waters of Sindh and Balochistan. Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik witnessed the signing ceremony.

Dubai: Pakistan has reopened its offshore oil and gas exploration sector after nearly two decades, with the government signing agreements for 23 offshore blocks in a move aimed at attracting foreign investment and reducing reliance on imported energy.

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