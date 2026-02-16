Look: Rajasthan constable celebrates wedding with criminals — then this happened

Dubai: A Rajasthan Police constable was dismissed from service just two days after his wedding after a video from the ceremony went viral, allegedly showing several wanted criminals among the guests.

Ashok Bishnoi, posted with a special police team in Jhalawar district, was removed following the circulation of footage that triggered widespread attention on social media , according to NDTV. The video reportedly showed a group of alleged criminals celebrating at the wedding, with some seen showering currency notes during the festivities.

Among those named by police sources was Pappu Tanwar, who has been under investigation in connection with alleged land encroachment and whose properties were recently seized by authorities. Several other guests were described as “history-sheeters” and individuals listed among local police “top ten” offender records, facing cases related to narcotics trafficking and illegal arms activities.

“Any compromise with the dignity of the uniform will not be tolerated,” the Superintendent of Police said, according to officials familiar with the probe.

While the constable’s dismissal has been confirmed, authorities said a detailed investigation is continuing to determine whether the case reflects isolated conduct or points to deeper connections between police personnel and criminal networks.

