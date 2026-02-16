Look: Rajasthan constable celebrates wedding with criminals — then this happened

Viral video shows notorious offenders among guests; constable dismissed after probe
Dubai: A Rajasthan Police constable was dismissed from service just two days after his wedding after a video from the ceremony went viral, allegedly showing several wanted criminals among the guests.
Ashok Bishnoi, posted with a special police team in Jhalawar district, was removed following the circulation of footage that triggered widespread attention on social media, according to NDTV. The video reportedly showed a group of alleged criminals celebrating at the wedding, with some seen showering currency notes during the festivities.
Officials said the wedding took place in Nagaur, nearly 500km from Bishnoi’s place of posting. Authorities later identified multiple attendees with serious criminal records from Rajasthan and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.
Among those named by police sources was Pappu Tanwar, who has been under investigation in connection with alleged land encroachment and whose properties were recently seized by authorities. Several other guests were described as “history-sheeters” and individuals listed among local police “top ten” offender records, facing cases related to narcotics trafficking and illegal arms activities.
The viral footage, officials said, showed some of the attendees posing with the groom and openly displaying bundles of cash — visuals that quickly drew scrutiny within the department.
Following the video’s circulation, Jhalawar’s Superintendent of Police ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter.
“Any compromise with the dignity of the uniform will not be tolerated,” the Superintendent of Police said, according to officials familiar with the probe.
Based on preliminary findings, Bishnoi was dismissed from service. Police said the decision was taken under service conduct rules governing associations with individuals involved in criminal activities.
While the constable’s dismissal has been confirmed, authorities said a detailed investigation is continuing to determine whether the case reflects isolated conduct or points to deeper connections between police personnel and criminal networks.
The incident has sparked debate over professional conduct and social associations within law enforcement ranks, particularly in an era where private events can rapidly become public through viral videos.