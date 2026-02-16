GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Look: Rajasthan constable celebrates wedding with criminals — then this happened

Viral video shows notorious offenders among guests; constable dismissed after probe

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ashok Bishnoi, posted with a special police team in Jhalawar district, was removed following the circulation of footage that triggered widespread attention on social media.
Ashok Bishnoi, posted with a special police team in Jhalawar district, was removed following the circulation of footage that triggered widespread attention on social media.
Source: NDTV

Dubai: A Rajasthan Police constable was dismissed from service just two days after his wedding after a video from the ceremony went viral, allegedly showing several wanted criminals among the guests.

Ashok Bishnoi, posted with a special police team in Jhalawar district, was removed following the circulation of footage that triggered widespread attention on social media, according to NDTV. The video reportedly showed a group of alleged criminals celebrating at the wedding, with some seen showering currency notes during the festivities.

Officials said the wedding took place in Nagaur, nearly 500km from Bishnoi’s place of posting. Authorities later identified multiple attendees with serious criminal records from Rajasthan and neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

Among those named by police sources was Pappu Tanwar, who has been under investigation in connection with alleged land encroachment and whose properties were recently seized by authorities. Several other guests were described as “history-sheeters” and individuals listed among local police “top ten” offender records, facing cases related to narcotics trafficking and illegal arms activities.

The viral footage, officials said, showed some of the attendees posing with the groom and openly displaying bundles of cash — visuals that quickly drew scrutiny within the department.

Following the video’s circulation, Jhalawar’s Superintendent of Police ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter.

Service conduct rules

“Any compromise with the dignity of the uniform will not be tolerated,” the Superintendent of Police said, according to officials familiar with the probe.

Based on preliminary findings, Bishnoi was dismissed from service. Police said the decision was taken under service conduct rules governing associations with individuals involved in criminal activities.

While the constable’s dismissal has been confirmed, authorities said a detailed investigation is continuing to determine whether the case reflects isolated conduct or points to deeper connections between police personnel and criminal networks.

The incident has sparked debate over professional conduct and social associations within law enforcement ranks, particularly in an era where private events can rapidly become public through viral videos.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

[Illustrative image]

Four labourers die after mistaking acid for alcohol

1m read
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma: State policy announced on Wednesday is expected to boost investment, create jobs, and accelerate industrial development across the state.

Rajasthan to develop aerospace, defence hub: CM

2m read
Camel crashes through car roof in Rajasthan

Camel crashes through car roof in Rajasthan

1m read
Burglar stuck in kitchen exhaust during failed break-in

Burglar stuck in kitchen exhaust during failed break-in

2m read