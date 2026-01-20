GOLD/FOREX
India

Karnataka IPS officer suspended after alleged inappropriate video goes viral

Clip may be from 2017; officials probe authenticity as officer denies wrongdoing

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
State orders inquiry as K Ramachandra Rao denies allegations and calls the clip “fake and fabricated”.
Supplied

Bengaluru: Karnataka has suspended senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao, the Director General of Police (Civil Rights Enforcement), after an alleged inappropriate video surfaced online and spread rapidly on social media, triggering a political storm and prompting the state government to order an official probe.

In a published on Monday, The Indian Express said the video purportedly shows a uniformed officer engaging in inappropriate physical contact with a woman during working hours, allegedly inside an office. Police sources told the newspaper the clip was believed to be from 2017, when Rao was serving as Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Northern Range.

Rao has denied the allegations. The Indian Express separately reported he described the clip as “fake” and said he had no knowledge of who recorded or circulated it.

The issue escalated as more material was circulated online. The Times of India reported that audio clips were also shared and that formal complaints were sent to central authorities including the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The Karnataka government’s action came as opposition parties and civil society groups demanded accountability. The Economic Times said the state ordered an inquiry after the clip went viral, while reiterating Rao’s position that the video was fabricated and that conclusions should be based on the outcome of an official investigation.

The suspension followed the viral circulation of the video and intensified public reaction, with authorities treating the matter as both an administrative and reputational crisis for the police department.

For now, officials say the next steps will depend on the inquiry’s findings, including verification of the video’s origin, authenticity and context.

