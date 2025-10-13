GOLD/FOREX
AIIMS suspends Dr. AK Bisoi over sexual harassment complaint

Dr. Bisoi also attempted to remove complainant from her posting when she raised issue

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Source: NDTV

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has suspended Dr. A.K. Bisoi, head of its Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department, after a female nursing officer accused him of sexual harassment, intimidation, and the use of vulgar language, NDTV reported.

The suspension followed a series of complaints from the AIIMS Nurses’ Union, which reached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) earlier this month. The union accused Dr. Bisoi of creating a hostile work environment by allegedly threatening nurses and using “sexually abusive and deeply derogatory” remarks during morning rounds.

According to the complaint, Dr. Bisoi also attempted to remove the complainant from her clinical posting in retaliation for raising the issue. The union’s letter to the PMO described the matter as “a case of workplace bullying and sexual harassment,” alleging that the administration initially failed to act.

  • Did you know?

  • Full name: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

  • Established: 1956 under an Act of Parliament

  • Function: India’s premier public medical institute, offering advanced education, research, and tertiary care

  • Status: An autonomous institute under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

  • Reputation: Known for excellence in medical training, innovation, and super-speciality treatment; ranked among Asia’s top medical institutions

  • Departments: Over 50 clinical and research departments, including Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS), Neurology, and Oncology

  • Governing body: Headed by a Director and governed by the AIIMS Act, 1956

In response, AIIMS Director Dr. M. Srinivas issued an order relieving Dr. Bisoi of his administrative duties and assigning Professor V. Devagourou as the interim head of the CTVS department “with immediate effect, till further orders.”

An internal inquiry is now being conducted by the institute’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). Senior faculty members noted that this is one of the rare instances in recent years when a department head has been suspended over such charges.

This is not the first time Dr. Bisoi has faced disciplinary action. He was earlier suspended by the Union Health Ministry in 2009 over alleged irregularities and faced similar harassment complaints in 2019, though no action was taken at that time. He was also suspended in 2012 on charges of medical negligence.

NDTV said it contacted both Dr. Bisoi and the AIIMS media office for comment but received no response.

