Actor-politician plans cabinet exit to return to films, backs Rajya Sabha MP
Indian Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Sunday announced his intention to resign from the central cabinet, recommending newly elected Rajya Sabha member C Sadanandan Master as his successor, according to PTI reports.
The move highlights ongoing shifts within India’s ruling BJP party and could influence political representation from Kerala at the national level.
At a party function in Kannur, Kerala, Gopi praised Sadanandan Master as a seasoned politician with a significant track record. Master, who survived a violent attack in 1994 that left him without both legs, has emerged as a respected figure in northern Kerala politics.
Gopi described Master’s elevation to the Union Cabinet as a “new chapter in Kerala’s political history,” reflecting the BJP’s efforts to consolidate its influence in southern India.
Gopi, a prominent actor-turned-politician, has largely paused his film career since joining the BJP in 2016. He cited financial considerations as part of his decision to step down, noting that his earnings from acting had “completely stopped.”
The Malayalam cinema star made his Lok Sabha debut from Thrissur in 2024 and has since been navigating the demands of national politics alongside his passion for films.
His expressed desire to step down comes as India’s central government seeks to strengthen representation from key states while maintaining experienced leadership in sensitive portfolios such as petroleum and tourism.
Analysts say Gopi’s recommendation of Sadanandan Master signals the party’s intent to reward resilience and long-term loyalty, while also addressing regional political dynamics in Kerala.
Gopi also addressed recent criticism over his use of the term “praja” for constituents, stating that his words were misinterpreted and reaffirming his commitment to inclusive governance.
Gopi’s decision underscores the balancing act faced by celebrity politicians in India and may serve as a model for managing careers in both entertainment and public service on a national and international stage.
