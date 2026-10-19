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Two held after 2.1 kg of suspected ganja seized at Ahmedabad airport

Customs seize 2.1 kg of suspected ganja at Ahmedabad airport, two arrested

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IANS
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The seizure of ganja weighing 2.1 kg was made on October 17 after the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Ahmedabad Customs intercepted the male passenger on the basis of passenger profiling at Ahmedabad airport
The seizure of ganja weighing 2.1 kg was made on October 17 after the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Ahmedabad Customs intercepted the male passenger on the basis of passenger profiling at Ahmedabad airport
IANS

Ahmedabad: Customs officers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad have arrested two people after seizing 2.117 kg of suspected "ganja" (marijuana/cannabis) from a passenger arriving from Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, officials said on Sunday.

The seizure was made on October 17 after the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Ahmedabad Customs intercepted the male passenger on the basis of passenger profiling.

He had arrived on flight VJ-1805 from Ho Chi Minh City.

During an examination of his baggage, officers found seven vacuum-sealed packets containing a suspected green-coloured substance concealed in a black hand bag.

The total gross weight of the substance, including its packaging, was around 2,117 grams.

Preliminary testing by a scientific officer from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) indicated the presence of active constituents of marijuana, commonly known as ganja, in all seven packets.

The investigation subsequently led Customs officers to identify another person who had arrived at the airport to receive the passenger.

According to the investigation, the second accused had allegedly coordinated the passenger's travel arrangements at the direction of people based abroad.

"WhatsApp chats recovered during the investigation contained communications relating to the passenger's travel arrangements and baggage," officials said.

Both men have been arrested in connection with the case.

The suspected contraband was seized under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Further investigation is underway to establish the roles of those involved and examine the alleged links with persons based overseas.

The seizure comes amid a series of similar narcotics cases at Ahmedabad airport in recent months.

On September 21, Customs officials seized 8.913 kg of hydroponic ganja from a passenger arriving from Bangkok, while a separate seizure involved 5.519 kg of suspected hydroponic marijuana concealed in food packaging.

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