Police said around 49 cases have been registered against Ram alias Ramko in Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Patan and Surendranagar districts, while five cases are registered against Kana in Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka, eight against Irfan in Jamnagar and Devbhumi Dwarka, and around 15 against Jignesh in Jamnagar.