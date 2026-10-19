Dhoni’s playful refusal to join Anant Ambani on a carnival ride amuses fans
Dubai: A playful moment involving former India cricket captain MS Dhoni and Anant Ambani has caught the attention of social media users, with a video showing Dhoni apparently declining an invitation to join a carnival ride.
The clip was filmed during the ongoing Navratri celebrations hosted by the Ambani family at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
In the video, Anant Ambani is seen enjoying carnival rides before trying a rotating cabin ride.
He appears to invite Dhoni to join him, but the former India captain responds with a gesture suggesting that the ride might make him feel sick.
Dhoni’s candid reaction has amused viewers online.
Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, recently joined Anant Ambani and his wife, Radhika Merchant, at the Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar. Videos featuring guests at the festivities have been circulating on social media.
The former cricketer was earlier spotted arriving in Jamnagar with his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, for the celebrations. He shares a friendly bond with Anant and has attended several high-profile events hosted by the Ambani family over the years.
The celebrations at Reliance Greens have brought together several Bollywood personalities for a series of performances.
Actor Disha Patani performed at the venue on Day 8 of the festivities. Tiger Shroff also performed live at Reliance Greens Township on October 14, 2026.
Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon took to the stage to perform to their popular songs. Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora and Varun Dhawan also joined the celebrations.