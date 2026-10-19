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MS Dhoni’s playful reaction to Anant Ambani’s carnival ride goes viral

Dhoni’s playful refusal to join Anant Ambani on a carnival ride amuses fans

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Anant Ambani and MS Dhoni attend the Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Videos featuring the guests, including candid moments from the festivities, have circulated on social media.
Anant Ambani and MS Dhoni attend the Ambani family’s Navratri celebrations at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Videos featuring the guests, including candid moments from the festivities, have circulated on social media.

Dubai: A playful moment involving former India cricket captain MS Dhoni and Anant Ambani has caught the attention of social media users, with a video showing Dhoni apparently declining an invitation to join a carnival ride.

The clip was filmed during the ongoing Navratri celebrations hosted by the Ambani family at Reliance Greens in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

In the video, Anant Ambani is seen enjoying carnival rides before trying a rotating cabin ride.

He appears to invite Dhoni to join him, but the former India captain responds with a gesture suggesting that the ride might make him feel sick.

Dhoni’s candid reaction has amused viewers online.

MS Dhoni attends Ambani family celebrations

Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, recently joined Anant Ambani and his wife, Radhika Merchant, at the Navratri celebrations in Jamnagar. Videos featuring guests at the festivities have been circulating on social media.

The former cricketer was earlier spotted arriving in Jamnagar with his wife, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, for the celebrations. He shares a friendly bond with Anant and has attended several high-profile events hosted by the Ambani family over the years.

Bollywood stars perform at Jamnagar Navratri celebrations

The celebrations at Reliance Greens have brought together several Bollywood personalities for a series of performances.

Actor Disha Patani performed at the venue on Day 8 of the festivities. Tiger Shroff also performed live at Reliance Greens Township on October 14, 2026.

Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon took to the stage to perform to their popular songs. Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Malaika Arora and Varun Dhawan also joined the celebrations.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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