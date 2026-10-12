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Ranveer Singh’s garba moves with Nita Ambani steal the spotlight in Mumbai

A video of the Ranveer dancing with Nita Ambani at a Mumbai event draws online attention

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh performs garba with Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani at the Swadesh Eros first-anniversary celebration in Mumbai.
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh performs garba with Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani at the Swadesh Eros first-anniversary celebration in Mumbai.
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Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has caught the internet’s attention after a video of him performing garba with Nita Ambani at a star-studded celebration in Mumbai surfaced.

The video, shared on social media, shows Singh joining Nita Ambani and other guests for a traditional Gujarati folk dance at the first-anniversary celebration of Swadesh Eros. The event was organised ahead of Navratri and celebrated Indian traditions, arts and crafts.

Singh, known for his energetic personality and distinctive fashion choices, embraced the festive mood in a pink traditional outfit featuring a floral-embroidered jacket and matching kurta, paired with white trousers. Tinted sunglasses and his signature diamond studs completed his look.

Nita Ambani, meanwhile, wore a magenta Banarasi silk saree with intricate gold detailing. She was joined by her daughter, Isha Ambani, as guests participated in the celebrations.

Star-studded Mumbai celebration

The gathering brought together personalities from Bollywood, fashion and business. Among those attending were Aamir Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The celebration, titled ‘Devi Shakti’, marked the first anniversary of Swadesh Eros, a Reliance Foundation initiative focused on showcasing India’s traditional arts, crafts and handloom heritage.

With the Navratri festivities beginning, the event highlighted traditional Indian clothing, music, and dance, and videos of the celebrity appearances subsequently circulated online.

Ranveer Singh’s life beyond the spotlight

The appearance comes after Singh and his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, welcomed their second daughter on September 19, 2026. The couple also have a daughter, Dua, born in September 2024.

Singh’s appearance at the Mumbai celebration has added to the online buzz around the actor, with his garba moves alongside Nita Ambani becoming one of the event’s widely shared moments.

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