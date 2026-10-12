A video of the Ranveer dancing with Nita Ambani at a Mumbai event draws online attention
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has caught the internet’s attention after a video of him performing garba with Nita Ambani at a star-studded celebration in Mumbai surfaced.
The video, shared on social media, shows Singh joining Nita Ambani and other guests for a traditional Gujarati folk dance at the first-anniversary celebration of Swadesh Eros. The event was organised ahead of Navratri and celebrated Indian traditions, arts and crafts.
Singh, known for his energetic personality and distinctive fashion choices, embraced the festive mood in a pink traditional outfit featuring a floral-embroidered jacket and matching kurta, paired with white trousers. Tinted sunglasses and his signature diamond studs completed his look.
Nita Ambani, meanwhile, wore a magenta Banarasi silk saree with intricate gold detailing. She was joined by her daughter, Isha Ambani, as guests participated in the celebrations.
The gathering brought together personalities from Bollywood, fashion and business. Among those attending were Aamir Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.
The celebration, titled ‘Devi Shakti’, marked the first anniversary of Swadesh Eros, a Reliance Foundation initiative focused on showcasing India’s traditional arts, crafts and handloom heritage.
With the Navratri festivities beginning, the event highlighted traditional Indian clothing, music, and dance, and videos of the celebrity appearances subsequently circulated online.
The appearance comes after Singh and his wife, actor Deepika Padukone, welcomed their second daughter on September 19, 2026. The couple also have a daughter, Dua, born in September 2024.
Singh’s appearance at the Mumbai celebration has added to the online buzz around the actor, with his garba moves alongside Nita Ambani becoming one of the event’s widely shared moments.