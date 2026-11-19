Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir receives a three-year suspension after testing positive for EPO
Dubai: Kenyan marathon star Peres Jepchirchir, the reigning world champion and former Olympic gold medallist, has been handed a three-year suspension after testing positive for the banned substance EPO, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has confirmed.
The AIU announced on Thursday that Jepchirchir had admitted to anti-doping violations involving the presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites, as well as the use or attempted use of a banned substance or method.
EPO, or erythropoietin, is a synthetic version of a naturally occurring hormone, primarily produced by the kidneys, which stimulates the bone marrow to create more red blood cells, according to the Mayo Clinic.
The substance can be abused by athletes seeking to improve their endurance by increasing the amount of oxygen delivered to their muscles.
Jepchirchir was provisionally suspended last month after an out-of-competition sample collected in Kenya returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO. The test was conducted ahead of her victory at the Sydney Marathon in late August.
She has agreed to have all her competitive results dating back to July 17 disqualified.
The 33-year-old claimed women's marathon gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before becoming world champion last year. She has also previously held the women's half-marathon world record.
Organisers of the Sydney Marathon confirmed that Jepchirchir's in-competition test had returned a negative result but said fellow Kenyan runner Irine Cheptai is expected to be promoted to the 2026 women's champion.
The AIU also confirmed sanctions against two other prominent Kenyan distance runners.
Veronica Loleo, who won silver in the half-marathon at the 2026 World Road Running Championships, received a three-year ban after returning a positive EPO test in an out-of-competition sample.
Meanwhile, Ronald Korir, who finished fourth at the 2023 Berlin Marathon, has been suspended for six years after failing to explain irregularities identified in his athlete biological passport.
The AIU examined 20 blood samples collected from Korir between May 6, 2023, and August 18, 2025, and found abnormalities in the results.
“The Kenyan authorities have made a lot of progress in the fight against doping in the last five years, but these cases highlight that there is still a long way to go,” AIU chief executive Brett Clothier said in a statement.
“The Kenyan government is aware of the current situation and has committed to further strengthen the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and take action to address the criminal networks that facilitate doping within the country.”
The latest sanctions add to a growing list of doping cases involving Kenyan distance runners.
Women's marathon world record holder Ruth Chepng'etich was handed a three-year suspension in 2025 after admitting an anti-doping violation involving a prohibited diuretic.
Former New York Marathon winner Albert Korir was also given a five-year ban in March.