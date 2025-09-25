GOLD/FOREX
Punjabi grandmother Harjit Kaur returns home after 30 years in US

Kaur first migrated to the US in 1992 as a single mother

Dubai: Emotions ran high in a small Punjabi village as Harjit Kaur, a grandmother who spent more than three decades in the United States, returned home after her deportation.

Kaur first migrated to the US in 1992 as a single mother, determined to provide a better future for her family. She worked as a seamstress at an Indian saree store, paid taxes, and volunteered at gurdwaras, becoming a familiar face in her local community. Over the years, she attended weddings, religious gatherings, and celebrations — but her heart remained tied to Punjab.

Her journey took a painful turn earlier this month. On September 8, during what she thought was a routine check-in at the San Francisco ICE office, she was detained and later transferred between facilities in Fresno and Bakersfield. Family members said she was held for two weeks without consistent access to her prescribed medication.

Among those who appealed on her behalf was Congressman John Garamendi, who, along with other California leaders, urged ICE to reconsider her case, calling her detention a “misplaced priority.” Despite their efforts, Kaur’s removal went ahead.

Although her asylum bid had been rejected and a removal order issued in 2005, Kaur continued to comply with immigration protocols for over 13 years, attending check-ins and renewing work permits while awaiting delayed travel documents. Her sudden deportation, despite her clean record and community ties, led to protests in California, where hundreds rallied with signs reading “Hands off our grandma.”

Her return to Punjab was bittersweet: while leaving behind a community she served for decades, she was welcomed with tears, garlands, and open arms by her family. Now, Kaur hopes to spend her later years surrounded by the traditions and rhythms of home.

